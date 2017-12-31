Committee to examine demand of minority status for Lingayats on January 6

‘Minor’ steps, major result The seven-member committee to examine the demand Lingayats for minority status will have its first meeting on January 6.

Headed by H N Nagmohan Das, a retired high court judge, it also consists of C S Dwarakanath, former chairman of the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, political scientist Muzaffar Assadi, Purushottam Bilimale, head of the Kannada chair at JNU; S G Siddaramaiah, chairman, Kannada Development Authority, and journalist Sarjoo Katkar. The panel will give its report within four weeks to the Karnataka State ...