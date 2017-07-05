Communal clashes in West Bengal, BSF troops brought in

have broken out in the North 24 Paraganas district of over an “objectionable” post on Facebook, prompting the state government to rush in 400 of Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday to assist the police in containing the situation.

The violence between two communities at Baduria under Basirhat subdivision in the district started on Monday night over the post, following which a young man was arrested, the police said on Tuesday.

A mob put up road blockades at several places and attacked members of the other community, besides destroying many shops, they said.

There were no reports of any casualty.

Shops were shut down in Baduria as tension prevailed and spread to the adjacent areas of Keosha market, Banshtala, Ramchandrapur and Tentulia, the police said.

A senior officer said four companies comprising 400 of the force’s South Bengal Frontier have been deployed in Bashirhat, Swarupnagar, Baduria and Devganga areas to assist the state police in containing the situation.

In an unprecedented move, Chief Minister accused Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi of “threatening” her over phone and talking “big on law and order”.

She said he was acting like a “ block president”.

Banerjee said, “I am not here at the mercy of anyone. The way he spoke to me, I once thought of leaving (the chair).” Tripathi expressed surprise over Banerjee’s “attitude and language” and said there was nothing in his talks for which she should feel insulted, threatened or humiliated.

“The talks between the Honourable Chief Minister and Governor were confidential in nature and none is expected to disclose it,” a statement issued by Raj Bhavan here said.

It said the governor asked the chief minister to ensure peace, and law and order by all means.



“The Governor cannot remain a mute spectator of the affairs in the state,” it said.

Condemning the riots, Banerjee said, “This is a serious issue; let me handle it seriously.”

She said after the arrest of one person, there should not have been any further trouble.

“We were awake last night (to control it). The ruling party at the Centre has an agenda. They have formed a gauraksha group to kill people.”