Communal tension in UP village over marriage leads to minority exodus

Following violence after a man eloped with a married woman from another faith, there has been an of several families belonging to the minority community from village here.

Tension gripped this village in Sambhal district of on the night of May 10 after the couple eloped.

The matter soon acquired communal overtones as several houses of people from the minority community were vandalised which triggered an of 10-15 families who fled in fear.

Police admit that the families have fled but are reluctant to call it an

"People have not left permanently. They have gone to their relatives' places nearby as they were afraid. They will return once the situation normalises," SP Ravi Singh said.

Village resident Sageer Ahmed said the violence by members of one faith led to the minority families locking up their houses and leaving.

He alleged that the violence occurred despite the presence of policemen at the scene, which has led to a feeling of fear and insecurity that triggered the

Another resident also expressed similar sentiments.

Meanwhile, four policemen have been suspended for not acting to stop the violence on May 10.