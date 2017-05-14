TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India skips China summit: Not just CPEC, OBOR itself is a cause for caution
Business Standard

Communal tension in UP village over marriage leads to minority exodus

Police admit that the families have fled but are reluctant to call it an exodus

Press Trust of India  |  Sambhal 

Following violence after a man eloped with a married woman from another faith, there has been an exodus of several families belonging to the minority community from Nandrauli village here.

Tension gripped this village in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on the night of May 10 after the interfaith couple eloped.

The matter soon acquired communal overtones as several houses of people from the minority community were vandalised which triggered an exodus of 10-15 families who fled in fear.

Police admit that the families have fled but are reluctant to call it an exodus.

"People have not left permanently. They have gone to their relatives' places nearby as they were afraid. They will return once the situation normalises," SP Ravi Singh said.

Village resident Sageer Ahmed said the violence by members of one faith led to the minority families locking up their houses and leaving.

He alleged that the violence occurred despite the presence of policemen at the scene, which has led to a feeling of fear and insecurity that triggered the exodus.

Another resident Shanu Miyan also expressed similar sentiments.

Meanwhile, four policemen have been suspended for not acting to stop the violence on May 10.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Communal tension in UP village over marriage leads to minority exodus

Police admit that the families have fled but are reluctant to call it an exodus

Police admit that the families have fled but are reluctant to call it an exodus
Following violence after a man eloped with a married woman from another faith, there has been an exodus of several families belonging to the minority community from Nandrauli village here.

Tension gripped this village in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on the night of May 10 after the interfaith couple eloped.

The matter soon acquired communal overtones as several houses of people from the minority community were vandalised which triggered an exodus of 10-15 families who fled in fear.

Police admit that the families have fled but are reluctant to call it an exodus.

"People have not left permanently. They have gone to their relatives' places nearby as they were afraid. They will return once the situation normalises," SP Ravi Singh said.

Village resident Sageer Ahmed said the violence by members of one faith led to the minority families locking up their houses and leaving.

He alleged that the violence occurred despite the presence of policemen at the scene, which has led to a feeling of fear and insecurity that triggered the exodus.

Another resident Shanu Miyan also expressed similar sentiments.

Meanwhile, four policemen have been suspended for not acting to stop the violence on May 10.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Communal tension in UP village over marriage leads to minority exodus

Police admit that the families have fled but are reluctant to call it an exodus

Following violence after a man eloped with a married woman from another faith, there has been an exodus of several families belonging to the minority community from Nandrauli village here.

Tension gripped this village in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on the night of May 10 after the interfaith couple eloped.

The matter soon acquired communal overtones as several houses of people from the minority community were vandalised which triggered an exodus of 10-15 families who fled in fear.

Police admit that the families have fled but are reluctant to call it an exodus.

"People have not left permanently. They have gone to their relatives' places nearby as they were afraid. They will return once the situation normalises," SP Ravi Singh said.

Village resident Sageer Ahmed said the violence by members of one faith led to the minority families locking up their houses and leaving.

He alleged that the violence occurred despite the presence of policemen at the scene, which has led to a feeling of fear and insecurity that triggered the exodus.

Another resident Shanu Miyan also expressed similar sentiments.

Meanwhile, four policemen have been suspended for not acting to stop the violence on May 10.

image
Business Standard
177 22