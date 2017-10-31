'Compulsory Aadhaar' a threat to national security, will write to PM: Swamy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Tuesday said that he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising on how "compulsory Aadhar" is a threat to the security.

"I am writing a letter soon to PM detailing how compulsory Aadhar is a threat to our security. SC will I am sure strike it down," Swamy tweeted.

I am writing a letter soon to PM detailing how compulsory Aadhar is a threat to our security. SC will I am sure strike it down. — (@Swamy39) October 31, 2017

Swamy's tweet comes after the Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a petition challenging mandatory linking of Aadhaar number with mobile connections.

The top court has asked the Central Government to file response within the next four weeks.

The Supreme Court's five-judge constitution bench will hear the matter of "constitutional validity" of Aadhaar card in the last week of November.