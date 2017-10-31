'Compulsory Aadhaar' a threat to national security, will write to PM: Swamy

-
ALSO READLinking bank account to Aadhaar compulsory: Will your bank details be safe? Verifying SIM using Aadhaar made easy: Here's how in just 4 steps SC verdict has no bearing on Aadhaar-PAN linking, deadline to stay: UID CEO SIM cards not linked to Aadhaar may be deactivated after Feb 2018 Aadhaar linking issue: SC pulls up Bengal govt, asks how can state come here directly?
-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said that he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising on how "compulsory Aadhar" is a threat to the national security.
"I am writing a letter soon to PM detailing how compulsory Aadhar is a threat to our national security. SC will I am sure strike it down," Swamy tweeted.
I am writing a letter soon to PM detailing how compulsory Aadhar is a threat to our national security. SC will I am sure strike it down.— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 31, 2017
Swamy's tweet comes after the Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a petition challenging mandatory linking of Aadhaar number with mobile connections.
The top court has asked the Central Government to file response within the next four weeks.
The Supreme Court's five-judge constitution bench will hear the matter of "constitutional validity" of Aadhaar card in the last week of November.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU