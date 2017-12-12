Condom ad ban: CAIT welcomes decision, says such commercials violate values

Traders body on Tuesday welcomed the government ban on on TV channels between 6 am and 10 pm, saying such ads often violate social values and have an adverse impact of growing children especially teenagers.



The yesterday issued an advisory to all channels to restrict to late night between 10 pm and 6 am.



"Such ads in fashion what they appear often violate our social values and have an adverse impact on growing children especially teenagers," the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement.The ministry said it was brought to its notice that some channels carry of condoms repeatedly which are alleged to be indecent, especially for children."Condom ads presently are being shown in a vulgar manner which can't be accepted by civil society," said, adding that there should be a policy as to what kind of sexual education, to what extent and to which age group such kind of advertisement is required.Asking the government to formulate specific guidelines for endorsing products, the traders body said even brand ambassadors should be made accountable and responsible for such ads which they promote.Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the body had objected telecast of such in September 2016 and complained to the ministry regarding condom ad endorsed by bollywood actor Sunny Leone.The recent advisory by the government has faced criticism from people across social media including twitter, who are betting for more such ads to create awareness in the world's second-most populous country and third biggest hub of AIDS patients.