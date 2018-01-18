Confrontational attitude from India may lead to befitting reply: Pakistan

on Thursday said India's confrontational attitude may lead to a "strategic miscalculation" and warned of "befitting response to any misadventure" following statements by the Gen last week said that the force was ready to call Pakistans "nuclear bluff" and cross the border if the government asked them to. "Such irresponsible and provocative statements by the are regrettable and reflect the jingoistic mindset of India, which can further exacerbate the already vitiated environment," Foreign Office said at the He said has no desire to escalate the situation and has reacted with maximum restraint. "The Indian confrontational attitude is a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation. is fully capable of giving a befitting response to any misadventure," Faisal said. "Indias mistaken belief and irresponsible rhetoric are fraught with unforeseen dangers in an already volatile strategic environment," he said. He also claimed that the situation on the Line of Control has been deteriorating due to use of heavy weapons by "The situation on the LoC and the Working Boundary is deteriorating with each passing day. Heavy weapons, including Mortars, are frequently being used by the Indian forces on the Pakistani side of the LoC and the Working Boundary," he said.

He said that LoC firings were in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Arrangement.

He alleged that deliberately escalated tensions at the LoC and the Working Boundary in order to try to divert the attention of the international community from

Faisal said had shared concerns on with the international community and was also engaged with the UN Group in and (UNMOGIP).

maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control.

To a question about reports that has set up a new branch for its activities in the sub-continent and also appointed an Indian as its chief, Faisal said it indicated an extension of the AQ network in and the likelihood of increased Indian recruitment.

He also alleged that had developed a nexus with militant groups in and was using them to orchestrate terrorist attacks in