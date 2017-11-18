Cong's N D Tiwari becomes unresponsive, shifted to ICU

Veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Narayan Datt Tiwari on Saturday became unresponsive when he was being given physiotherapy and was shifted to a hospital in New Delhi.

"Tiwari became unresponsive while he was being given physiotherapy. His son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari was present at that moment."

"He alerted the team of doctors at Max Hospital immediately. He has been shifted to the ICU there," said a statement from his office.

Earlier, Tiwari was put on life support system after his health deteriorated on November 5.

The nonagenarian leader was on October 26 also shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital from the private ward after he was diagnosed suffering from fever and pneumonia.