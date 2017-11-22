Congress, BJP spar over delay in Parliament's winter session

The and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday sparred over the delay in convening Parliament’s winter session, with the Opposition party claiming that the government was doing so to avoid a debate on “scams”, including the Rafale deal, during the Gujarat polls.

The BJP, however, rejected the Congress’s tirade as a “chorus of baseless allegations” and insisted that previous governments, including the UPA, had also scheduled sessions after state polls as politicians were busy in campaign.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the winter session, which generally starts from November’s third week, would be convened in December.

Earlier at a press conference, senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and Anand Sharma targeted the government, claiming that it did not want to face the Opposition over “scams” linked to Rafale deal, the and the note ban.

In a jibe at Modi, Kharge said the Prime Minister was like “Brahma the creator” and only he knew when the will be held.

“I have talked to many ministers, the Speaker, Secretary General, but no one knows the dates of session. Only one man knows and they call him Brahma, the creator. That's why till Brahma orders, we won't know the dates (of session),” Kharge told reporters.

Taking on the Congress, senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that Assembly polls have often played a role in fixing timing of sessions.

Addressing a press conference, Prasad said it had been an “established tradition” to schedule session so that its timing does not clash with state polls.

It had also happened when Indira Gandhi and Chandra Shekhar were prime ministers, he said, adding that the session had started twice after Christmas.

Kumar said that the Opposition party was suffering from “selective amnesia” as in 2008 and 2013 also, the was held in December.

The was already looking for an excuse for its impending defeat in the state polls, Prasad claimed.