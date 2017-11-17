Congress charges against Rafale deal, a disservice to forces: Sitharaman

Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today that allegations relating to the procurement deal for 36 Rafale were "shameful" and that such bickering was a "disservice" to the



Her remarks came a day after the accused the prime minister of changing the "entire deal" to benefit a businessman.



"These allegations are shameful...The deal was finalised following a transparent procedure," Sitharaman told reporters.The minister also called the bickering against the deal as "disservice" to the armed forces, asserting that urgent requirement of the Indian Air Force was the main reason for sealing it.The minister said the final agreement for 36 Rafale jets was signed in September 2016, after five rounds of lengthy discussions between Indian and French sides and approval by the Cabinet Committee on Security.She said the government had sat over the proposed procurement of jets for 10 years.