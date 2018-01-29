Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad to get outstanding MP award along with 4 others

The Indian Parliamentary Group (IPG) on Monday announced that will be conferred the for 2017. TMC's MP Dinesh Trivedi would get the award for 2016 and in the and Congress leader would get it for 2015, the secretariat said in a statement. Announcing the awards for the last five years, IPG said former member gets the award for 2013 and member Hukumdev Narayan Yadav for 2014.

Both are members of the BJP. The names were shortlisted by an award committee headed by Speaker and including Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP veteran L K Advani, Deputy Chairman of the Upper House P J Kurien, Congress leader Karan Singh and Ram Bhadur Rai, head of the Indira Gandhi Centre For Arts. Parliamentary Affairs Minister was a special invite to the committee. The awardees were selected on the basis of their experience, debating skills, awareness of issues and the depth with which issues were raised, an official said. The committee also considered the member's observance of the rules of procedure, maintenance of dignity and contribution in parliamentary committees among others. The committee recommended these names to the IPG, a 24-member autonomous body of the current and former MPs of both houses which are also headed by the Speaker.