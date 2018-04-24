In a statement that might not go down well with his party, former union minister has said that Congress’ hands were stained with the blood of Muslims. The controversial remarks were made on Sunday at an event at when a student asked him about the 1984 and the bloodshed following the demolition in 1992, both of which occurred during the regime.

Pushed to the wall with a point-blank query from an (AMU) student at a programme as to how will wash off the blood stains of Muslims on its hands, he said: "It is a political question. There is blood on our hands. I am also a part of the Congress so let me say it, we have blood on our hands. Is this why you are trying to tell us that if someone attacks you, we must not come forward to protect you?"

The student had asked, "The first amendment was in 1948. Then there was Presidential order in 1950... after that Hasanpura, Maliana, Muzaffarnagar and there is a long list of riots under the regime. Then there was the opening of the gates of Babri Masjid, placing idols inside and then the demolition of while the was in power at the Centre. has Muslims' blood on its hands. With what words will you wash them off?"

Replying to the student’s question, Salman Khurshid said: “Learn something from our past. Learn from our history and don't create such situations for yourself where if you come back to after 10 years, you find no one like yourself putting out questions.”

"I am telling you. We are ready to show the blood on our hands so that you realise that you understand that you too must not get blood on your hands. If you attack them, you are the ones who would get stains on your hands," he said at an AMU event on Sunday.

Later, talking to media post his remark, Khurshid said that he was defending the party. He said: "I am not a representative of the party, I am the party. I was defending party. What I said I will continue to say, I made the statement as a human being."



Rejecting Khurshid's claims, leader P L Punia said: " disagrees with the statement of in toto. Everyone must know that both prior and post independence, is the only party that has worked towards building an egalitarian society by carrying all sections of people together as also religious and ethnic minorities," according to news agency ANI.



The former Union minister was the chief guest at the annual function of B R Ambedkar Hall of the

