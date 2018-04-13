Congress insulted Ambedkar when he was alive and is still doing that: Modi

Narendra Modi, on Friday, inaugurated the at 26, Alipur Road in the capital, on the eve of the birth and said that the party closed the files related to the project.

In his speech during the inauguration ceremony, Modi said, "Many governments came to power after independence but what should have been done much before has happened now, after decades. This memorial is a tribute to Ambedkar."

Earlier this month, Modi had blasted opposition parties for politicising Ambedkar's legacy, blaming the previous governments for not paying due respects to the icon. Continuing on that note, he said, "After Atal Ji's government, when came to power, they closed the files related to this project, when we were given a chance to serve people in 2014 we dug out the files and worked on it."

" would not have imagined that after independence, a government with a working culture of 'latkana, atkana & bhatkana' will come to power. Our government is doing the due work to overcome decades of imbalance in our country," said the

Claiming that his government was following the path set by Ambedkar, and was working to accomplish his vision, Modi said, "Every plan of our government is made with the idea to give social justice, without any and the right to equality for all. had always hoped that the governments in would follow the constitution without any In 2015, we strengthened the law against atrocities on Dalits. We have increased the number of crimes against Dalits enlisted in the law from 22 to 47.