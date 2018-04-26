First Indian PM? Google shows Modi's face with Nehru's name; irks Congress

An algorithm glitch that showed a picture of in search results for "the first prime minister of India" led to an outrage on social media, with the Congress asking the search engine to correct the anomaly.

Users who searched for "India's first PM" on late on Wednesday, were guided to the first link of the titled "List of Prime Ministers of India", with Jawaharlal Nehru's name and description.

However, instead of Nehru's picture, the image which appeared was of Modi which prompted people to take screenshots of the search result page and tweet in large numbers. When brought to Google's notice, the glitch was fixed on Thursday.

A few users took screenshots of it and posted on Twitter. Many tagged the search engine giant asking what exactly was going on.

"Dear @ you got it wrong. I googled "India's #first PM, Not worst PM ever!" Please correct yourself," said one tweet.

"I came to know that #jawaharlalnehru look alike @narendramodi ??" said another.

This prompted Congress social media and digital communications in-charge Ramya to tweet: "@ @GoogleIndia what algorithm of yours allows this?! You're so full of junk-"



The search engine was swift in its response.

".@ got rid of the junk and the search results are fine, for now????" Ramya tweeted later.

