First Indian PM? Google shows Modi's face with Nehru's name; irks Congress

-
ALSO READGoogle woos 'Bharat' to add 1 bn users globally Google appeals against CCI's 'search bias' ruling in anti-trust case India-first products and features at 'Google for India' event Google launches voice maps in six Indic languages, to add new users Former engineer sues Google over discrimination towards minorities
An algorithm glitch that showed a picture of Narendra Modi in Google search results for "the first prime minister of India" led to an outrage on social media, with the Congress asking the search engine to correct the anomaly.
Users who searched for "India's first PM" on Google late on Wednesday, were guided to the first link of the Wikipedia page titled "List of Prime Ministers of India", with Jawaharlal Nehru's name and description.
However, instead of Nehru's picture, the image which appeared was of Modi which prompted people to take screenshots of the search result page and tweet in large numbers. When brought to Google's notice, the glitch was fixed on Thursday.
A few users took screenshots of it and posted on Twitter. Many tagged the search engine giant asking what exactly was going on.
"Dear @Google you got it wrong. I googled "India's #first PM, Not worst PM ever!" Please correct yourself," said one tweet.
"I came to know that #jawaharlalnehru look alike @narendramodi ??" said another.
This prompted Congress social media and digital communications in-charge Divya Spandana Ramya to tweet: "@Google @GoogleIndia what algorithm of yours allows this?! You're so full of junk-"
.@Google @GoogleIndia what algorithm of yours allows this?! You’re so full of junk- pic.twitter.com/GHyxh3fEWm— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) April 25, 2018
The search engine was swift in its response.
".@Google got rid of the junk and the search results are fine, for now????" Ramya tweeted later.
.@Google got rid of the junk & the search results are fine, for now
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU