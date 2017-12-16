Congress is 'corrupt', BJP shrugs off Rahul's elevation as party president

The on Saturday dubbed the as a "corrupt thought process" as it shrugged off Rahul Gandhi's elevation as its president, saying its working style and "corrupt ways" remained the same.



spokesperson launched a sharp attack on the after Gandhi attacked the ruling party soon after replacing her mother as its



Patra cited the sentencing of former Madhu Koda, who was supported by the Congress, in a corruption case to hit out at the party, claiming it would remain corrupt despite the change in leadership.He said it was an irony that despite the not being in power for four years, corruption cases were still tumbling out and people jailed for corruption they did when it was in power."This speaks volumes about the thought process, the working nature of party. So a new or an old president, of party, the corrupt ways of party still remain the same," he told reporters.He said when the talks about a change in leadership, the country is seeing how during its 10-year rule, corruption of ten to fourteen lakh crore rupees took place under their very nose." is not an ancient thought process as claimed by a few, rather is a corrupt thought process and that has been proved by the judicial process today," Patra added.After assuming the leadership of the party, accused the of spreading hatred and alleged that was taking back to medieval times."The is spreading hatred and communalism... they break, while we unite. They ignite fire, we douse it," Gandhi said.Asked about the 'Aag laga ke' (ignite fire) comment, Patra said this is "not a decent way" to react."Elections are won not because of riots on streets, not because 'sadak pe aag laga ke'. Elections are won because of the mantra of reform, transform and perform works in the country under the able leadership of Narendra Modi," he said.He went on to add that election are won as people compare how during the UPA days, the direct benefit transfer (DBT) was not there and the money could not reach the pockets of a poor man."Today because of DBT, what the poor man deserves, reaches his pocket. Elections are won by giving LPG cylinders to the last man standing in the queue, when reaches every village."So my simple request is we should not demean the basic nature of democracy in the country. Democracy is vibrant in the country because development is taking place as never before," he added.Patra said that today is an important day as Madhu Koda, who was the of with the support of party, has been sentenced to three years in jail because of his involvement in the coal scam."We all know that was an Independent MLA, but because of the fact that the government was formed with the outside support of the party, the government then was almost a government run by 10 Janpath, 24 Akbar Road by the help of Sonia Gandhi, and Ahmed Patel," he said.