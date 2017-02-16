Congress lashes out at PM Modi for not taking China's on Taiwan seriously

-
ALSO READCost of security concerning China on Pakistan corridor Pakistan Army tells India to shun 'enmity', join CPEC developers Accept Pakistan's proposal to join CPEC, says China to India Baloch, Sindhi leaders hold joint protest against CPEC in London PM Modi tells Xi about India's concern over terrorism, economic corridor
-
The Congress on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking China's on Taiwan seriously.
Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said, "Why does the Modi government not object to China's stand on Masood Azhar or when China builds the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on our territories."
The CPEC is an economic corridor being built at a cost of $54 billion and aims to facilitate trade along an overland route that connects Kashgar to Gwadar, through a network of highways, railways, optical fibre and pipelines.
"It's time Modi government woke up to challenges and tells China not to interfere in our internal matters", Surjewala told ANI.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU