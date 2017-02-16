TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Congress lashes out at PM Modi for not taking China's on Taiwan seriously

India playing with fire by challenging China on Taiwan, says Randeep Surjewala

ANI  |  New Delhi 

china, India

The Congress on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking China's on Taiwan seriously.

Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said, "Why does the Modi government not object to China's stand on Masood Azhar or when China builds the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on our territories."

The CPEC is an economic corridor being built at a cost of $54 billion and aims to facilitate trade along an overland route that connects Kashgar to Gwadar, through a network of highways, railways, optical fibre and pipelines.

"It's time Modi government woke up to challenges and tells China not to interfere in our internal matters", Surjewala told ANI.

