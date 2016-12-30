Congress may project a CM candidate in Gujarat

president has not ruled out the possibility of the party projecting a chief ministerial face in 2017 assembly polls to take on (BJP), which has been in power in the state for nearly two decades.

Claiming that the is well equipped to take on in the prime minister's home state, Solanki dubbed Vijay Rupani as a "rubber stamp" chief minister and claimed the change of guard earlier this year did not help the ruling party which has been grappling with Patel quota and Dalit stirs.

The has not fought elections projecting a chief ministerial candidate in the last 20 years in Gujarat.

With the exit of Modi from political scene leaving a leadership vacuum in BJP, is hoping to make a mark in the 2017 elections.

"Though it (the leadership question) will be decided by the high command, after Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, we cannot rule it out. Let's wait and see," Solanki said in an interview.

has named former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit as its chief ministerial candidate for Uttar Pradesh.

In a direct attack on Chief Minister Rupani, who replaced Anandiben Patel, Solanki said he is a "rubber stamp of president Amit Shah."

"By changing chief minister,the has lost on both fronts. Replacing a Patel and a woman Chief Minister by Rupani has not impacted the administration in a positive way. Things have gone from bad to worse," he said when asked if the change of guard will prove disadvantageous to Congress.

The Congress, after remaining in Opposition for last 20 years is hoping for a revival as the is facing tough challenges in the form of Patel quota agitation and Dalit protests after the Una flogging incident.

"Gujarat's political scenario has changed due to two agitations - Patel quota movement and Dalit agitation. Come what may, both the communities have decided to defeat in the 2017 elections," Solanki claimed.