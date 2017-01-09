Congress MLA facing sexual harrasment case 'missing' from hostel: Police

-
ALSO READAAP MLA Amanatullah Khan gets bail in sexual harassment case MIM has taken contract from BJP for splitting Muslim votes, alleges Congress MLA Three months leave for victims of sexual harassment: Govt Five women accuse Trump of groping, sexual harassment Porn star accuses Trump of sexual harassment; he threatens to sue them all
-
Jaykumar Gore, Congress MLA from Man in Satara district of Maharashtra who is facing a case of sexual harassment, today "absconded" from MLA hostel in Mumbai after the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, police said.
Satara police in November had registered a case against Gore after a woman filed a complaint alleging he had harassed her by sending lewd and vulgar messages and seeking sexual favours.
A case was registered against him under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of Information Technology Act.
"After his pre-arrest bail application was rejected by the court, he absconded from MLA hostel fearing arrest," said Sandip Patil, District Superintendent of Police.
Gore had a police security guard with him, but he apparently gave him the slip.
Police had formed a team to arrest Gore, the SP added.
The complainant, who organised skill-development programmes, had met Gore in connection with some work. Gore allegedly began to send her vulgar messages and photos and sought sexual favours.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU