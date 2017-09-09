Congress never blamed BJP, RSS for Gauri Lankesh murder: Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday suggested that people like senior were being eliminated because of the existence of an ideological conflict while denying at the same time that his party had never said that the or the was responsible for her murder.

Kharge told ANI, "Never said RSS- behind this, but definitely there's an ideological conflict. Maybe people are being murdered due to that."

"The culprit should be put behind the bars as soon as possible. The police should speed up the investigation. Everyone should work unitedly to restore and order. The culprit should be taught a lesson. I have talked to the Chief Minister and Home Minister as well. is also concerned about it and had also talked to the Chief Minister," he added.

He further said that criminals are getting encouraged because of the ideology of

Senior was shot dead on Tuesday night outside her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar by some unidentified assailants.

As per the reports, four bullets were fired at her, three which hit in her head and chest.

Her last rites were held at Bengaluru's Chamrajpet Cemetery on Wednesday.

Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid described as an "anti-establishment" publication.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising of 19 officers, headed by IGP Intelligence B K Singh, has been formed to probe her murder.