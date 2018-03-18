RBI officials must go to Tirupati to learn counting of notes: Chidambaram

The second and the last day of the 84th Congress Plenary Session began on Sunday at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh accused the Modi govt of “mismanaging the Jammu and Kashmir issue like never before." He said, "When Modi ji was campaigning he made lots of tall promises, those promises have not been fulfilled. He said we will provide 20 million jobs, we have not seen even 200,000 jobs," reported ANI. Former finance minister also came down heavily on the Modi government and said,"BJP govt pushed people into poverty. Number of people below poverty line went up. It's the greatest disservice BJP govt did to people of India." "The current phase of economic growth started in 1990s when Rajiv Gandhi sowed seeds of liberalisation. This gained momentum under Dr Manmohan Singh. Whatever the BJP, the NDA may say, records speak for itself," he added. Moreover, Chidambaram even lashed out at the RBI officials saying, "I would like to tell the RBI officials why don't you go to Hundi collectors in Tirupati? They count money faster than you", he added in a reference to demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes. The session, which is a first since Rahul's elevation to the presidential post, is called ‘Change is now’ and is aimed at projecting young faces of the party at the forefront. Before Manmohan spoke in the session, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma took to stage to slam Prime Minister and his govt and said,"The PM is carried away by his own propaganda. Today it is a matter of concern that we have mismanaged our relations with major capitals of the world, with major strategic partners and our immediate neighbourhood. Modi govt has disrupted India's foreign policy. In the last four years, they have made this a divisive policy. They have pursued this in a cavalier manner, non-serious manner," reported ANI. ALSO READ: Rahul says India tired of BJP, Congress to seek allies to oust Modi in 2019 Meanwhile, BJP slammed Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Saturday speech at the same session. The BJP on Saturday slammed their speeches as "stale rhetoric" which has been "rejected repeatedly" by the people. BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said the Congress is incapable of mounting a political challenge against Prime Minister ALSO READ: Congress promises 5% cess on richest 1% Indians, if voted to power He said Modi has helped BJP expand its reach with "his positive, people-centric transformational politics". "What Congress leaders like Rahul and Sonia spoke at the plenary today is the same old stale rhetoric which people of the country have rejected repeatedly," he said in a statement. Here are the top 10 developments: 1. Second and the last day of the party's plenary session begins: The second day of the two-day Congress plenary session started on Sunday at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. 2. Manmohan Singh accused Modi govt of 'mismanaging J&K issue': Manmohan Singh accused the Modi govt of “mismanaging the Jammu and Kashmir issue like never before." He said, "When Modi ji was campaigning he made lots of tall promises, those promises have not been fulfilled. He said we will provide 20 million jobs, we have not seen even 200,000 jobs," reported ANI. ALSO READ: Congress plenary session: Sonia says arrogant Modi govt ruined UPA schemes 3. The PM is carried away by his own propaganda: Anand Sharma Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also took to stage to slam Prime Minister and the Modi govt and said,"The PM is carried away by his own propaganda. Today it is a matter of concern that we have mismanaged our relations with major capitals of the world, with major strategic partners and our immediate neighbourhood. Modi govt has disrupted India's foreign policy. In the last four years, they have made this a divisive policy. They have pursued this in a cavalier manner, non-serious manner," according to ANI. ALSO READ: Congress promises 5% cess on richest 1% Indians, if voted to power

6. Sonia Gandhi says arrogant Modi govt ruined UPA schemes:

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his pre-poll promises of combating corruption and ensuring inclusive development were "only dramebazi' and a trick to grab power.

Gandhi, in her address at the 84th Congress Plenary Session, gave a clarion call to the partymen to be ready for any kind of sacrifice to strengthen the party and to make the county free from discrimination, vendetta politics and arrogance.

She called upon them to forcefully fight against the challenges posed by the present dispensation and asked them to mount a struggle to free the country from the fear of power.

"The slogans of 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas' and 'na khaoonga, na khaane doonga' are only and only dramebazi (drama) and a trick to grab power," she said, referring to Modi's promises of inclusive development and corruption-free governance.

7. Rahul says India tired of BJP, Congress to seek allies to oust Modi in 2019:

The Congress on Saturday expressed its willingness to ally "with all like-minded parties" with a "pragmatic approach" to defeat the government in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with party chief stating that the country was feeling tired and seeking a change.

set the tone of the plenary with his brief but succinct speech, saying that the meeting was aimed at setting the future direction not only of the Congress but of the entire country.

Seeking to tap into the perceived rural distress and growing need of jobs for youth, he said various sections were feeling disenchanted under the BJP.

"The crores of youth, who are feeling tired today, when they look towards Modi, they are unable to see a way forward. They do not know from where will they get employment, when will farmers get proper price for their crops. The country is in a way tired, is seeking a way out.

"And I say from my heart that only the Congress can show the path to the country," Gandhi said to loud cheers.

"The aim of plenary is to show the path forward to the Congress and the country. It is talking of the future, it is talking of change," he said.

8. Congress promises 5% cess on richest 1% Indians, if voted to power:

The on Saturday said its government at the Centre would set up a ‘ poverty alleviation fund’ and impose a 5 per cent cess on the incomes of the top 1 per cent richest Indians. It said it would increase average earnings as part of the rural employment guarantee scheme from the existing Rs 7,200 to Rs 18,000 per year, bring a farm loan waiver scheme, and give interest-free loans to sharecroppers, tenant farmers and farmers owning up to two hectares of land.

9. Who will Modi target next, asks Rahul:

attacked the government for targeting opposition leaders including RJD leader Lalu Prasad using the CBI to "intimidate and harass them" and asked who the next target will be.

"The BJP government uses the CBI to target key opposition politicians to intimidate and harass them.

"Now, a news report reveals how the CBI was pressured to file a case against @laluprasadrjd, ignoring the advice of its own legal team. Who will Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) target next?" tweeted Gandhi adding hashtag #VendettaPolitics.

10. Randeep Singh Surjewala backs Rahul:

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that his party unequivocally condemns any act of political vendetta indulged by the Modi government.

"Now that the BJP has only few months left in power, it should count its days and be ready to face the people's wrath," he said, adding that "denigrating the credibility of institutions by misusing them to target political opponents is the sole agenda of the Modi government".

"Media reports suggest that the 'Directorate of Prosecution', which is the CBI's legal wing, and the Economic Offences Division of the CBI have different opinions on filing an FIR in a case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad. "This chasm within the CBI has surfaced when the Modi government has left no stone unturned to file series of cases against their political opponents. CBI clearly has become a 'Captive Bureau of Investigation' in the hands of the Modi government," he added.

Moreover, an overwhelming majority of opposition parties have extended tactical support to the Andhra Pradesh rivals YSR Congress and TDP, who are together pushing for a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over the non-implementation of the promised special category status for the post-bifurcation Andhra Pradesh.

Even Congress — which has no love lost for the YSR Congress and TDP, the two parties that have reduced the Grand Old Party to a corner in its once political fortress of Andhra Pradesh was more vociferous than others in extending support to the move for a no-confidence motion.