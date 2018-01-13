Congress questions Modi for sending his Principal Secretary to CJI

on Saturday asked Prime Minister why he sent his Principal Secretary to Dipak Misra's residence here a day after four senior judges told the media that all was not well with the

was seen on Saturday sitting in his car outside Justice Misra's residence in New Delhi.

"As PM's Principal Secretary, visits CJI's residence at 5, Krishna Menon Marg; PM must answer the reason for sending this special messenger to of India," tweeted spokesperson

The development came a day after Justice

Chelameswar along with three other sitting senior judges took on Justice Misra over the allocation of benches, among other issues.

On Friday, in an unprecedented move, the four senior-most judges in the burst out in the open and accused the of not strictly adhering to the rules in assigning cases to appropriate benches, which they said could create "doubts" about the integrity of the top court.

Speaking to the media at the residence of Justice Chelameswar, the judges said the administration was "not in order" and released an undated letter they wrote to Justice Misra in which they conceded that the CJI was the "master of the roster" but this was "not a recognition of any superior authority, legal or factual, of the over his colleagues".

The four judges were Justices Ranjan Gogoi, and Madan B. Lokur, besides Justice Chelameswar.