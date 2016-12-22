Congress, Rahul Gandhi indulging in bad politics: Prakash Javadekar

Asserting that Rahul Gandhi's allegations against Prime Minister Modi has no merit, Union Human Resource and Development (HRD) Minister on Thursday said the and its vice-president is indulging in spit and run politics.

"He is claiming something new which is a stale story. He thought that he will make an earthquake, but he has dug a pit for Congress. When we made allegations in the coal scam the (Supreme) found merit in it and revoked licenses, he thought that he will excite people, but nobody is excited," Javadekar told reporters here.

"In fact this is bad politics and is indulging in spit and run politics," he added.

Speaking in Gujarat's Mehsana yesterday, Gandhi alleged that in the records with the Tax, there were notings of Sahara officials' claims that they paid Prime Minister Modi nine times between October 2013 and February 2014 and that the total amount was Rs. 40 crore.

He also alleged that according to documents with the IT department, the Birla Group too paid Rs. 12 crore to the Prime Minister.

Seeking an independent inquiry, Gandhi said that he was raising the issue "on behalf of the country".