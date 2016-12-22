Congress, Rahul Gandhi indulging in bad politics: Prakash Javadekar

-
ALSO READGovt to tighten noose on income tax evaders LS passes Bill to amend Income Tax Act without debate Demonetisation: I-T notices already sent to those depositing huge cash ED, CBI conduct multiple searches at cooperative banks in Kerala Online tax refunds reduce hardships of I-T assesses: Modi
-
Asserting that Rahul Gandhi's allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no merit, Union Human Resource and Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said the Congress and its vice-president is indulging in spit and run politics.
"He is claiming something new which is a stale story. He thought that he will make an earthquake, but he has dug a pit for Congress. When we made allegations in the coal scam the (Supreme) court found merit in it and revoked licenses, he thought that he will excite people, but nobody is excited," Javadekar told reporters here.
"In fact this is bad politics and Congress is indulging in spit and run politics," he added.
Speaking in Gujarat's Mehsana yesterday, Gandhi alleged that in the records with the Income Tax, there were notings of Sahara officials' claims that they paid Prime Minister Modi nine times between October 2013 and February 2014 and that the total amount was Rs. 40 crore.
He also alleged that according to documents with the IT department, the Birla Group too paid Rs. 12 crore to the Prime Minister.
Seeking an independent inquiry, Gandhi said that he was raising the issue "on behalf of the country".
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU