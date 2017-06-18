Congress slams Amit Shah's opposition over Indo-Pak bilateral cricket ties

Responding to (BJP) Chief Amit Shah's statement opposing India's participation in any bilateral series with Pakistan, the on Sunday said the of is 'confused' regarding its relationship with Pakistan, while branding the former's stance to be 'hypocritical'.

" needs to think before speaking. When you are saying you want no relationship with Pakistan, why are you permitting them to play international matches? I think the of is confused about the current relationship with Pakistan," leader Meem Afzal told ANI.

Vehemently opposing the intermixing of sports and politics, leader Tom Vadakkan said the Centre needs to draw limitations, keeping in mind the larger interests of the people.

"Do not restrict drawing red lines just to sports," he added.

Ahead of the big clash between and in the finals of the Champions Trophy 2017, the chief categorically stated that and will not feature in any bilateral series but would continue to participate in international tournaments.

"India, will continue to play at international tournaments but neither will play in nor will play in India," said Shah.

The comment from the came days after Union Sports Minister had said series between the two countries was not feasible until stops.

" should come out with a proposal on only after consultations with the I have already made it clear that any bilateral series with is almost impossible because there cannot be sports relations between the two countries until there is terrorism from the Pakistani side," Goel has said last month in the capital.

"Sports and terrorism cannot go hand in hand," he added.

Goel, however, added that there was no control of the on multilateral games.

The Board (PCB) had earlier last month sent a legal notice to the Board of Control for in (BCCI) for failing to honour the MoU signed between the two boards in 2014.

The PCB had also demanded compensation close to $60 million from the for not honouring the MoU signed when N. Srinivasan was at the helm of affairs in the Indian board.

According to the 2014 agreement, were scheduled to play six series against Pakistan, four of them were going to be Pakistan's home series, subject to clearance from the of

The two Asian neighbours have not played a full bilateral series after the Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008.