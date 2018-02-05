Congress takes 'pot'shots at PM's TOP speech; Twitter goes into frenzzy

on Sunday coined an acronym "TOP", which was soon turned on its head by Congress' Divya Spandana with her "pot" remark. Here is what she tweeted:

Is this what happens when you’re on POT? pic.twitter.com/fwSATJoQoP — Divya Spandana/ (@divyaspandana) 4 February 2018

The netizens have since worked themselves into a frenzy over it. A host of jokes emerged on the with supporters and critics taking equal opportunity to jump in.

One Twitterer said, "Congress' POTshot at NaMo Using the word POT, for his TOP remark, is now on the TOP list of BJP! What kind of political discourse is this?"

One user found her interest back in the rally soon after the Top-Pot shot was played. "I lost interest after he went on and on about his benevolence shown towards .. but came back when he said POT..or was it TOP? Anyway turns out it was about crunchy munchy vegetables."

Former Jammu and was also part of the frenzy and said:

I think I’ll have POT for lunch today. — (@OmarAbdullah) 5 February 2018

However, a few supporters took it sportingly, with one user saying, "When @divyaspandana said the word "POT', it was never to be a jibe or an abuse, actually she meant - "PM ON TOP" and she was stating the fact as our PM is obviously on top of everything...

He is the best."

Another user tried to take a funny turn and said, "May be you know very well what happens when you are on POT as a follower of Rahul Gandhi, so TOP seems to be like POT. After 2018 elections every day u can be in POT mode."

It all started when Modi, during a rally in yesterday, said, "Farmers are my top priority, and by TOP, I mean: Tomato, Onion, and Potato".

Her jibe was criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with its IT wing head saying:

In Karnataka, more than 3,500 farmers have committed suicide under @siddaramaiah’s watch, highest for any state in India but speaking for them is being on ‘POT’... Congress keeps it classy, again... pic.twitter.com/CywRWps9Qq — (@malviyamit) 4 February 2018

He further tweeted:Will maintain silence on Divya Spandana’s comment while he sacked just because his jibe came close to election and is still some months away? Or sacrificing his close aide, responsible for his rise as a leader, takes some courage?

The intense fight comes in the wake of the elections, which will be held in the first quarter of this year.