Congress trashes solar scam report, says Oommen Chandy ready to face trial

on Thursday rejected the which indicted former Chief Minister and other leaders and said they are ready to face any trial.

"We have always said that LDF came to power on completely false and baseless allegations. Mr. Chandy and all other leaders named therein are more than willing to face any trial. We have no hesitation," said spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Stressing on Chandy's integrity and honesty, Surjewala said that he was "the only Chief Minister in India, who put a video camera in his chamber, so that entire could see what was happening in Chief Minister's chamber throughout the day".

He said that though had lost the assembly polls, but "as far as integrity of Oomen Chandy and his government were concerned, his honesty and sincerity of purpose were concerned, no person in has ever doubted it".

"If anybody levels allegations, we welcome it..no problem. We will face a trial and we will prove that we are innocent," he added.

Surjewala however sought to know the reason for the delay in releasing the report.

Chandy on Thursday also said he does not rule out foul play in preparation of the solar judicial probe report in which he has been indicted. The 1,000 page report was tabled at a special session of the state assembly.

The allegations regarding the multi-crore solar energy investment fraud that rocked the then Chandy government in 2013 were led by Saritha Nair and her live-in partner Biju Radhakrishnan.

Among the others who have been found guilty include Chandy's former cabinet colleagues Aryadan Mohammed, Adoor Prakash, A.P. Anil Kumar and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

