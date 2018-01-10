Congress uses Vasundhara Raje's 'Padmavat' move to target Modi govt

JUST IN
The censor board, which comes under the Ministry, has given a certificate to release the film: Congress leader Raj Babbar

IANS  |  New Delhi 

With Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia saying that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie 'Padmavat' will not be released in her state, the Congress on Tuesday said there was a conflict between the central and state governments on the issue.

"For us, the release of any film means it has been certified by the censor board (Central Board of Film Certification).

The government of India should ask Vasundhara ji if she is opposed to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

"The censor board, which comes under the Ministry, has given a certificate to release the film," Congress leader Raj Babbar said.

"Is she not opposing the central government by not allowing the film to release (in Rajasthan)," he asked.

Babbar said: "This is a conflict between the central and state governments. She should reply to this."

Vasundhara Raje on Monday said 'Padmavati', now rechristened 'Padmavat', will not be released in cinema halls across the desert state.
First Published: Wed, January 10 2018. 09:38 IST

