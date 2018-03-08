Conspiracy to spoil my game: Shami squashes wife's 'domestic abuse' charge

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami on Wednesday denied all allegations leveled by his wife and termed it 'baseless'.

Earlier, Hasin alleged that Shami abused her physically and mentally and is also involved in several extra-marital affairs.

Brushing off the allegations, Shami said that someone is conspiring against him to ruin his career.

Speaking to ANI, Shami said, "All allegations are baseless, it does not have any meaning. Cannot say anything about the case till the time I get to know everything. There is some conspiracy behind this, it may be a conspiracy to spoil my game."

"I tried to contact Hasin but she did not pick up my phone but will meet her soon. The way I am, will stay with her like that forever," the pacer told ANI.

"I contacted my father in law, he spoke to me very nicely and I think the things will sort out soon," he added.

Besides accusing the cricketer of abusing her, Hasin further said that she will drag the pacer to court for cheating on her.

The cricketer's central contract was on Wednesday withheld by the BCCI after his wife accused him of domestic violence and Shami's name was not there in the list of 26 contracted players released by the BCCI despite his starring role in India's only Test win in the recent tour of South Africa. The in-form Shami claimed a career-best 5/28 in the second innings of the match. This led to speculation about the reasons for his omission and a top BCCI official told PTI that the Board has held back his name owing to the charges levelled by his wife "The BCCI has taken cognisance of all the reports emerging about Mohammed Shami's personal life.

It is purely a personal matter and the BCCI has nothing to do with it. However, keeping in mind that the woman in question has met the police commissioner of Kolkata, it is only prudent on BCCI's part to wait for any official inquiry to take place," the official said. "Hence Mohammed Shami's name, for the time being, has been withheld from the central contracts that were announced today. We would like to reiterate this decision has nothing to do with Shami's merit as a player but it is a safeguard in the prevailing circumstances," he added. It is learnt that the BCCI is wary of its image taking a beating if the allegations against Shami turn out to be true. Shami has played 30 Tests for India, claiming 110 wickets so far. The injury-prone bowler has also appeared in 50 ODIs and seven Twenty20 Internationals, picking up 91 and eight wickets respectively. The cricketer from Uttar Pradesh, who plays for Bengal, was recently in spotlight when he was subjected to abuse on social media for posting pictures with Jahan. Trolls had called Jahan's outfits in the photos inappropriate. Shami got married to Jahan in 2014 and has a daughter named Aaira Shami. In and out of the team due to fitness and form issues, the pacer from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh witnessed some tough times since he lost his father Tousif Ali on January 26 last year due to heart attack.