Constitution under threat from BJP, Congress should defend it: Rahul Gandhi

party president on the occasion of 133rd foundation day of the party said that it is the duty of his party and the countrymen to defend the and rights of all Indians.

Gandhi said the Party was jointly responsible for bringing independence to the country, as well as in drafting the that confers equal rights to all citizens, but that it has come under attack by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Today it is distressing to see that this document (Constitution), the foundation of our country given to us by the Party given to us by Mr Ambedkar is under attack directly; Statements are being made by the senior members of and it is under attack surreptitiously from the back," Gandhi said, addressing the party workers at AICC headquarters here.

"It is the duty of party and every single Indian to defend the constitution, to defend the right of every single Indian," added the chief.

Emphasising on the central idea of the being the virtue of truth, Gandhi said the party "accepts the truth, works with the truth."

After the ceremony, the president also distributed sweets among children at the headquarters.

The Party was founded on December 28,1885.

Earlier this month, succeeded his mother, Sonia Gandhi to take over the reins of the grand old party.