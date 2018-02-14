Consulting, finance firms make 50% job offers to IIM-Calcutta batch

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, or IIM-C, saw consulting and finance firms emerge as the top recruiters as the institute wrapped up its final placement process for the 2016-18 batch.

Of the 481 offers made by over 130 firms, the consulting made the most at 27 per cent, followed by finance at 23 per cent.

Among consulting majors, Accenture Strategy, which also recently selected candidates in large numbers at IIM-Ahmedabad, emerged as the top recruiter at IIM-C. There were other major recruiters such as The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company and AT Kearney.

Finance firms, included JP Morgan & Co, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Bessemer Venture Partners, Goldman Sachs, Citibank, and IVFA. visited IIM-C for the first time.

The institute did not divulge details on compensation packages.

Other sectors recruiting at IIM-C included marketing (16 per cent), general management (14 per cent), product management and operations (12 per cent) and information technology and analytics (8 per cent). Firms from these sectors included major recruiters such as Amazon, the Aditya Birla group, Star and EXL. Other companies that visited IIM-C included Flipkart, Microsoft, Uber, Tata Administrative Services, Hindustan Unilever and Procter & Gamble.