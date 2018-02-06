Consulting, finance lead hiring as IIM Lucknow wraps up final placements

Continuing the trend of wrapping up its final placements process earlier than most of its peers, the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) has seen consulting and finance sectors helm hiring at the premier B-schools.

Having placed 100 per cent of eligible student from a batch of 445 students, IIM-L attracted 454 offers from 143 recruiters including 47 new recruiters.

Sector-wise, consulting and finance each held a 23 per cent share of total number of offers made, though sales & marketing led the group with 24 per cent, followed by e-commerce (12 per cent), general management (11 per cent) and IT-ITeS (7 per cent). As per the institute, the offers included 20 per cent increase in pre-placement offers (PPOs) along with 30 per cent increase in higher entry placement process (HEPP) offers, apart from 220 offers from final placements.

"With this year's placements, Lucknow has yet again reinforced its presence among the top B-schools in the country and has proven to be a preferred destination for organizations which select barely 2-3 B-schools to recruit," said Nishant Uppal, Chairman Students' Affairs & Placement, Lucknow.

Prominent among the recruiters in HEPP were Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Accenture, Citi, Deloitte, Everest Group, Flipkart, Hinduja, KPMG, PwC, Paytm, Tredence Analytics, Yes Bank.

Consulting and finance recruiters included the likes of Alvarez & Marsal, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale, Citi Markets, Kotak, McKinsey & Company, Fidelity, MasterCard Advisors and The Boston Consulting Group.

Other recruiters in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), consulting and general management sectors included American Express, Altisource, Avendus Capital, CRISIL, DBS, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Capgemini, Arete Advisors, EY, Airtel, Hinduja, and Lodha Group, among others.

The FMCG/consumer goods/telecom/digital media sectors at Lucknow saw some of the leading firms such as ABInBev, Dr.Reddy's, GSK, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Samsung and Star TV among others participate in the placements.

The IT/e-Commerce/Technology sectors, on the other hand, were led by high profile recruiters like Amazon, Flipkart, Cloudtail, OYO, Paytm, Uber and Wipro, among others. Major profiles offered to students by these sectors included IT/Systems management, category management, sales enablement, business development, supply chain management, product marketing, strategic alliances, program manager and analytics.