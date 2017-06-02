Coorg in a bottle

Homemade wines from this coffee county make for surprising experiences

For the first few minutes after Ashith Achappa passes a few glasses with an ale-coloured beverage around, he’s alternating between saying “no”, and “try again”. Sitting around a bonfire in Coorg’s Kushalnagar area, guests at Achappa’s homestay take turns guessing the flavour of the wine their host has poured out, and this is a particularly tough round. Tough because the drink has a gnawing familiarity to it: it’s sharp and has a distinct aroma. It’s like knowing you’ve met someone before but you’re drawing a ...

Nikita Puri