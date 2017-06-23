Cop lynching: Stop testing the patience of security forces, says Mufti

Branding the of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) as a 'shameful' act, Chief Minister on Friday warned the people of the state to not test the patience of the security forces, who use restrain in dealing with locals.

"Nothing can be more shameful than to kill someone who works for the welfare of the people. The Police are showing maximum restrain as they are dealing with their own people, but for how long? Someday when they will lose their patience, then it would become very difficult for the people," Mufti said after attending the wreath laying ceremony of Pandith here.

Mufti further stressed that the Police were deployed to protect the lives of the locals, but if they continued behaving like this, then it's possible that the past may return in which security forces use maximum force on people.

Last night, Pandith was lynched to death by a violent mob in downtown Srinagar.

The deceased was allegedly on surveillance and was clicking pictures of people emerging from the mosque when a mob attacked him.

After the situation became out of control, the cop in his own defence opens fire through his service pistol on the mob, in which three people got injured.

The angry mob then proceeded to attack him more severely and ended up taking his life.

Police have recovered the body of deceased and are investigating the matter.