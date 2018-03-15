JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Indian football team climbs 3 spots to re-enter top-100 in FIFA rankings
Business Standard

Cops foil terror attack on BJP leader in J&K, escapes unhurt; PSO injured

Security forces had launched a search operation in the areas around the scene of attack on the BJP leader

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Pulwama attack
Security forces cordon off Khanmoh area in Pulwama district after terrorists attacked BJP leader Anwar Khan | Photo: @ANI

A BJP leader escaped a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, but his personal security officer (PSO) was injured in the incident, the police said.

Militants fired upon Anwar Khan, a BJP leader, at Balhama in Pulwama district, a police official said.

While Khan escaped the attack unhurt, his PSO, constable Bilal Ahmad, was injured in the incident, he added.

The injured policeman was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, the official said.

Security forces had launched a search operation in the areas around the scene of attack on the BJP leader, he added.

"Following the leads from the Khunmoh (Balhama) incident, security forces have cordoned the area, from where the militants opened fire," the official said.
First Published: Thu, March 15 2018. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements