Cops foil terror attack on BJP leader in J&K, escapes unhurt; PSO injured

A escaped a militant attack in district of on Thursday, but his personal security officer (PSO) was injured in the incident, the police said.

Militants fired upon Anwar Khan, a BJP leader, at Balhama in district, a police official said.

While Khan escaped the attack unhurt, his PSO, constable Bilal Ahmad, was injured in the incident, he added.

The injured policeman was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, the official said.

Security forces had launched a search operation in the areas around the scene of attack on the BJP leader, he added.

"Following the leads from the Khunmoh (Balhama) incident, security forces have cordoned the area, from where the militants opened fire," the official said.