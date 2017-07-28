Could there be something like too much exercise?

It is not uncommon for boys in their late teens or early 20s to want to sport formidable muscles. Several indulge in aggressive body-building, relying on a high-protein diet. They could frequent just about any upscale building in the city for this, as most of these are equipped with a gym, Herculean trainers and big jars of supplements. In rare cases, a combination of over-training and unprescribed diets can expose such gym rats to troubles of the kidney, says Vijay Shetty, Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon and member of the Indian Association of Sports Medicine. “When ...