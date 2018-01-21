Countdown to 'Padmaavat' begins amid fear of protests by Karni Sena

Protests and threats of violence may have made things tough for Sanjay Bhansali's "Padmaavat", but trade pundits, exhibitors and even the audiences are excited to watch the much-awaited period drama in the theatres. Owing to historical "inaccuracies" in "Padmaavat" that is headlined by Deepika Padukone, and - states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and had initially called for a ban on the film. But, much to the relief of the filmmaker and the distributors, the Supreme Court, earlier this week, allowed a country-wide release of the controversial movie on January 25. "There may be problems in certain parts of We have requested and advised exhibitors to approach police authorities to safeguard their property and the lives of the audience coming to the theatres. "We don't know their (protesters) line of action. So we have told the exhibitors to take note of the scenario and take decisions to screen the film in their areas accordingly," Nitin Dhar, former of the and Exhibitors Association of India, told Dhar said the association has also written a letter to the ministers of a few states requesting adequate security arrangements. "We understand that it is not possible to control so many cinema halls and other properties like shops, vehicles, etc but we have faith in the law enforcement agencies," he added. The association, which covers states like Gujarat, Goa, and parts of Karnataka, has over 500 theatres under its ambit. With advance booking on the way for "Padmaavat", Dhar is believes the movie will do well. Looking at the advance booking, the trade circle is hopeful that a decent number of people will turn up to watch the lavishly mounted magnum opus on the celluloid. "There is a strong buzz about the film. The response for advance booking is good. At the moment, select shows are open and going by that, the occupancy in the theatres should be over 65 per cent. "The cinema houses, too, seem ready with the security plan," Girish Wankhede, a said. Akshay Rathi, exhibitor and distributor, is in the middle of negotiations, locking the programming and bookings for the film. "The paid preview is happening on January 24 in IMAX 3D. The momentum built up by 'Tiger Zinda Hai' will be carried forward by 'Padmaavat' when it comes out on January 25. "The advance booking looks good and there is a great amount of anticipation for the film. We all have faith in the law enforcement agencies and are hopeful the situation will be taken care of," he said. Rathi, hopes, the film will open to 75 per cent occupancy in over 4,000 screens across "Padmaavat" will be shown at the popular multiplex chain, cinemas, that has 612 screens across the country, but senior officials are unwilling to divulge any details. "It is too early to speak about anything at the moment (advance booking response). We don't want to make a comment (on security at PVR)," Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, Pictures said. At single screen theatres too, the excitement is high. "People are coming with enquiries on "Padmaavat". We will be showing the film in Gaiety, Galaxy, Maratha Mandir and other theatres.

We are hopeful the government and policemen will ensure a safe and secure environment for the audiences," said Manoj Desai, of the theatres, said. With the sword of protest and unrest hanging over "Padmaavat", people in several pockets of are divided over watching the film on the day of its release. Binal Shah, a schoolteacher from Surat, said, "I want to watch the film with my family. I don't know when we can all go. Let's see what happens on day one." Sharing similar views, Hiral Kotecha, a Vadodara-based housewife, wants to see the film primarily for her love for historical movies and the leading lady, Deepika. A 31-year-old housewife, Khushboo Shah, from Indore, is an ardent fan of both Ranveer and Shahid and is eager to see her two favourite actors share the screen. "I don't know much about 'Padmavati' and her life, whatever little I know is through the media. I want to see the film with an open mind," she said. There are some sections of the society which are geared up to watch the movie, despite the Karni Sena's threats, a Rajput group vehemently opposing the film's release. "I will go to see the film. Not that I know the history or I am interested in cross checking it through the movie. "But I wouldn't want to skip a movie with my favourite actors in it just because someone is creating an environment of fear and forcing their views on everybody," Atul Jaiswal, an from Mumbai, said. Himesh Mankad, a CS student and a movie buff, will go to watch "Padmaavat" on the first day to catch the historical drama film. "I am hopeful that the law enforcement agencies would provide appropriate security. I have been waiting for 'Padmaavat' ever since the trailer was out. I am happy that the long wait will come to an end this week. "In my opinion, one should watch the film and then, pass any judgement. Violent protests are no means of showing your displeasure towards a film," Mankad said. The film, initially titled "Padmavati", was slated to release on December 1 last year but was postponed as the makers were yet to get a certificate from the Central Board of (CBFC).