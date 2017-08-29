Counting on India to find solutions to global challenges: UNGA Prez-elect

UN Security Council reform, terrorism, and were among the topics discussed during General Assembly President-elect Miroslav Lajcak's meeting with the Indian leadership during which he said he is counting on India's support in finding solutions to current global challenges.



Lajcak, the President-elect of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, on Monday concluded his two-day visit to New Delhi during which he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar and the United Nations Country Team in India, headed by UN Resident Coordinator Yuri Afanasiev.



During his meeting with Modi, the Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs outlined his priorities for the upcoming General Assembly session, including improving the lives of all people, preventing conflict, sustaining peace, addressing migration, advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, tackling and promoting human rights, according to a press statement.Thanking the Prime Minister for India's contribution to his office's trust fund, Lajcak said he is "counting on India's continued support" to ensure that the United Nations "remains relevant and capable of helping the world to find solutions to current challenges".The two also discussed the fight against terrorism, poverty and youth radicalization, as well as the role of regional organizations in the international system.Lajcak's meeting with Swaraj focused on Security Council reform, revitalization of the General Assembly, terrorism, the Sustainable Development Goals, migration, climate change, investing in youth and sustaining peace.On human rights in general, the President-elect stressed that the international agenda must remain overarching and non-politicised, especially since human rights violations were often the first indicator of impending conflict.At the invitation of Ambassador Hardeep Singh Puri, President of the Governing Body and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Research and Information Systems for Developing Countries (RIS), the President-elect also met with a group of experts on the United Nations to exchange views on the overall work of the Organisation and possibilities for its further improvement.