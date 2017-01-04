Court grants bail to Sanjeev Tyagi, Gautam Khaitan in AgustaWestland scam

After granting to former Indian Air Force chief S.P. Tyagi, a here on Wednesday granted to two more accused arrested in the VVIP helicopter deal case.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed the pleas of and a Delhi-based lawyer Gautam Khaitan.

The asked them to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and a surety of like amount each.

is the cousin of S.P. Tyagi, who was arrested on December 9 on the charge of receiving kickbacks in the multi-million dollar helicopter deal.

On December 26, the granted to the former Indian Air Force chief.

The CBI has alleged that Tyagi and the other accused received bribes from and helped the manufacturer win the $530-million contract to purchase the helicopters for the Communication Squadron of the Indian Air Force for ferrying the President, the Prime Minister and other VVIPs.

The probe agency further added that the company was favoured by the accused against illegal gratification accepted through different companies in the name of consultancy services.

A FIR was registered against them on March 12, 2013 under various charges dealing with criminal conspiracy, cheating and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.