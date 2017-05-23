Court sends Chartered Accountant involved in 8,000 crore scam to ED custody

Two Delhi based brothers and some political entities are linked to the money laundering case

A Delhi today sent a chartered accountant (CA) to three-day custody of the after the agency arrested him in connection with a Rs 8,000 crore money-laundering racket.



CA Rajesh Agarwal was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Ruby Alka Gupta where the ED sought his police custody for 14 days, claiming that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the conspiracy and the money trail.



The agency also claimed that more incriminating facts were likely to come out in this case, which allegedly involves two Delhi-based brothers and is linked with political entities.

