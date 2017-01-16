Cow only animal that inhales, exhales oxygen: Rajasthan education minister

The sun is the centre of the universe as we know but in a parallel universe it could well be the cow that powers the whole system. In the solar system, the cow provides the world with dairy products, leather and much else but in the parallel universe, cow provides us dairy products, medicines and now - it has been revealed - oxygen too.
Rajasthan’s education minister, Vasudev Devnani, has now said that the cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen. According to a report
in the Indian Express, he said it at a function in Hingonia Gaushala.
The education minister was trying to make a scientific case for cows. Incidentally, Rajasthan
is the only state in the country which has a minister for cow welfare. The venue where the education minister made the claim was Hingonia Gaushala which was the centre of a big controversy last year when more than 500 cows
died in just over two weeks in July-August last year. Rajasthan
government then revealed
that 8,122 cows
had died in the govt run cow shelter since January.
In September 2015, the health minister in the Rajasthan
govt directed
the Sawai Man Singh hospital to try cow urine based ‘disinfectant’. The BJP
and RSS
fascination for cows
is often revealed in the bizarre statements they make. In August 2016, the animal husbandry and dairy production minister of Haryana’s BJP
government said
that the state faced a problem of stray cattle due to the ‘loose moral character’ of mix-bred bulls.
The BJP
has often been accused of using cows
as an election issue that creates communal tensions in various places. The party took it to another level just ahead of the final phase of polling in Bihar, when it issued official print ads
that questioned Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar on his ‘silence’ over beef and cow slaughter.
While campaigning for the 2014 general elections, then PM contender Narendra Modi
spoke against a ‘pink revolution’ that the UPA government had brought in the country that turned India into one of the largest exporter of buff in the world. The political campaign against cow slaughter had taken an ugly turn
in September 2015 when a mob entered the house of a villager in Bisara, near Dadri
in UP. They killed 52 year old Mohhamed Akhlaq
Saifi on the suspicion of having eaten beef.
This was followed by an incident
in Una, Gujarat in July, 2016, when a group of Dalit men were flogged by cow vigilantes for skinning a dead cow. The video of this incident went viral and shocked the country.
In 2016, 11 months after this incident, PM Modi chastised cow vigilantism
and said, ““I feel really angry at the way some people have opened shops in the name of cow protection. I have seen that some people commit anti-social activities through the night, but act as cow protectors by day”.
The Rajasthan
minister’s remark that cows
exhale oxygen is only the latest in a long list of remarks that RSS, BJP
leaders have made about cows
and their protection. Earlier the BJP
government in Haryana made possession of beef a non-bailable offence
with cow slaughter attracting a punishment of 10 years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
