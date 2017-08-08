Cow vigilantes a threat to liberty, enemy of diversity: Sonia Gandhi

president on Tuesday said that "self-appointed vigilantes" were a threat to liberty and enemies of pluralism and expressed her anguish at the "assault on freedom".

Addressing a special Working Committee meeting here on the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Gandhi said the party must always defend liberty and freedom of individuals and institutions.

"I am anguished by the assault on freedom. Self-appointed vigilantes are a threat to liberty and an enemy of pluralism and diversity," she said.

In his remarks, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh expressed deep concern about India's youth and farmers and said multiple problems continue to persist after demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax.

Vice President was not present at the meeting.

The meeting is being attended by senior leaders of the party.