CPEC: Is a cash-strapped Pakistan using Kashmir to cement ties with China?

For nearly 70 years, has defined as the core issue and root cause of its differences with Traditionally, since 1947, the narrative in has been to champion the right of self-determination, security and sovereignty of Kashmiris. It is seen and regarded as a highly emotive issue in the nation's domestic politics.

But of late, it is being suggested by some observers and analysts that Pakistan's is using its narrative and the United Nations resolutions linked to it to cement ties with through the much publicised China- Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

is abuzz with suggestive views that with maintaining a neutral stance on Kashmir, and refusing to extend support to on the so-called dispute with India, is looking at it purely from a selfish perspective by using it for the and giving a footprint.

Why is the important for both and Some observers opine that its success could eventually be useful in achieving a resolution of the decades-old dispute with through dialogue.

The view is that the is a mega project that has both political and economic ramifications, which if dealt with smartly, can go the distance in resolving not only the issue but also other disputes in the region.

The passes through Gilgit-Baltistan. The proposed economic corridor will be connected to the Karakoram Highway, a 1300-kilometer-long highway located at an elevation of 4,693 meters. Comprising of a number of development-related projects, the connects and through networks of roads and railways.

Looked at from a global linkage perspective, Pakistan's Gwadar Port is just 400-kilometers away from Muscat and 500-kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz through which a majority of Gulf-produced oil passes. Another factor is the proximity to Africa, where has a dominant economic presence which could take advantage of in the short and long term.

From the Chinese point of view, and the Gulf offer a lucrative market in terms of investment, access to natural resources and an opportunity to flood both regions with its cheap products and make a windfall.

Then there is the view that the will allow for greater proximity to Sri Lanka in the event of the USA/UK tightening control over the Malacca Strait and or deciding to choke Beijing's movement across the Indian Ocean.

Financial and economic experts in have said that the 2017-18 budget proposals have a clear and visible Chinese footprint.

The formalisation of the project has resulted in becoming the single largest lender of money to

Why should a cash-strapped not devote time and energy on the issue domestically as well as internationally, when it has been successful in convincing to part with Rs.168.3 billion in loans?

Media stalwarts like Najam Sethi are, however, on record as saying that the is all about boosting and its currency, rather than Islamabad's position. Sethi has opined that is competing to make the the alternate global currency to the Dollar, and see its (OBOR), of which the is a part, playing a major role in this.

" has no opportunity for bidding, it takes whatever provides and in such a scenario transparency does not exists," he said.

The Government is convinced at present that the road to economic development, prosperity and provision of jobs is through the multi-billion dollar project, though critics feel that will use as a dumping ground for its unused exports and enhance returns to its exchequer.

Why think of the issue in isolation at a time when you know that almost 60 billion dollars worth of deals happening with are tied with the Chinese

The will also allow the Army to have a formal role within the country's politico-military administrative institutions.