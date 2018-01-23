CPI(M) begins efforts to bring possible impeachment motion against CJI

The today kick started its efforts to rally opposition parties for bringing an motion against (CJI) in Parliament. general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who met NCP leader and rebel JD(U) leader to discuss the issue, said it was time that the legislature and the executive come together to resolve the crisis as the has been unable to address the issues raised by the four senior apex court judges. The four senior judges of the Supreme Court, justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, and Kurian Joseph, had virtually revolted against on January 12, raising questions on "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders at a press conference. The unprecedented development had sent shockwaves across the and polity. Yechury today said they were discussing bringing an motion against the CJI in the coming budget session of Parliament. "Suggestions have come from other opposition parties that we should consider an motion. Discussions are on. "So let us see. By the time the parliament session begins on January 29, something concrete will emerge.

The issue is being discussed within the opposition parties. By 29 (Jan), the matter will be clear," Yechury told PTI. The leader felt that even though nearly two weeks have passed since the four senior judges raised issues against the CJI, the crisis has not been resolved within the "These are very grave issues which have been raised. We want the integrity and the independence of the to be established. "And in the wake of the issues raised by the four senior judges, we had hoped that the issues will be resolved within the Now nearly two weeks have passed, nothing seems to have happened. "So I think the other wings of our democracy, the executives and the legislature will have to also come together to ensure the integrity and the independence of the judiciary," the Left leader said. The opposition leaders, including from Congress, are in touch with each other and very soon they are likely to decide on a meeting to finalise their strategy, opposition sources said.