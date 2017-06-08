Credit policy highlights: 2016-17

Each year the Reserve Bank of India issues six bi-monthly statements on monetary policy. Given below are the highlights of the policy statement presented yesterday (7 June 2017) and last six preceding monetary policy statements.

Key highlights of the June 2017 policy statement Repo and reverse repo rates unchanged at 6.25% and 6%, respectively

Statutory (SLR) cut by 0.5% to 20%

Growth forecast for 2017-18 lowered to 7.3% from 7.4%

Inflation projected between 2 and 3.5% for H1, 3.5 and 4.5% H2 in the current fiscal

GST roll out will not have a negative impact on inflation

Policy stance remains neutral

Farm loan waivers may lead to fiscal slippages and inflationary spillovers

Unlike the earlier policies which were unanimous, this time five MPC members voted in favour of status quo on monetary policy, with one (deputy governor Ravindra Dholakia) dissent. Key highlights of the April 2017 policy statement Policy remained unchanged at 6.25%

Reverse repo hiked to 6%

Narrowed policy rate corridor due to increased liquidity on account of demonetisation

Gross Value Added growth pegged at 7.4% for current fiscal

MSF, bank rate revised to 6.5%

Retail inflation in first half seen at 4.5%, 5% in second half Key highlights of the February 2017 policy statement

Policy kept unchanged at 6.25%

Economic growth forecast for FY17 lowered to 6.9%

2017-18 growth pegged at 7.4%

Growth is expected to recover sharply in 2017-18.

Retail inflation in Q4 likely to be below 5%

Inflation projected in the range of 4-4.5% in the first half of 2017-18 and 4.5-5% in the second half.

changes policy stance from accommodative to neutral

Surplus liquidity to fall with progressive remonetisation; abundant liquidity with banks may persist in early 2017-18. Key highlights of the December 2016 policy statement unchanged at 6.25%

Reverse repo at 5.75%

Cash reserve ratio (CRR) unchanged at 4% but said it will withdraw the temporary 100% hike in the CRR announced in November in the fortnight beginning 10 December

Growth forecast cut to 7.1%, from 7.6% for 2016-17 fiscal.

Inflation target at 5% for March 2017

Demonetisation to lower the prices of perishables and reduce inflation by 10-15 basis points; demonetisation to result in short-run disruptions in cash-intensive sectors Key highlights of the October 2016 policy statement cut by 0.25% to 6.25%, Reverse Repo at 5.75%

Cash reserve ratio or CRR unchanged at 4%

Growth forecast at 7.6% for the 2016-17 fiscal

Normal monsoon to quicken growth momentum

Inflation target remains 5% for March 2017

6-member Monetary Policy Committee’s first collective interest rate decision Key highlights of the August 2016 policy statement Key policy rate (repo) kept unchanged at 7.2 per cent

Cash reserve ratio (CRR) unchanged at 4 per cent

Economic recovery is still “work in progress”

After strong rainfall in June, July has been below par, but overall monsoon is near normal

Hardening of inflation except food and fuel termed “worrisome”

Signs that consumption demand in urban areas picking up Key highlights of the June 2016 policy statement unchanged at 6.50 per cent

Reverse Repo at 6%

Cash reserve ratio or CRR unchanged at 4%

Monetary policy to remain accommodative

Growth forecast at 7.6% for the 2016-17 fiscal

Inflation target kept unchanged at 5% for January 2017 with upward bias Key highlights of the June 2016 policy statement cut by 0.25% to 6.50%

Reverse repo hiked by 0.25% to 6%

Cash reserve ratio or CRR unchanged at 4%

Minimum daily cash maintenance by banks with cut by 5%

MSF rate cut by 0.75% to lower banks’ borrowing cost

Policy to remain accommodative going forward

2016-17 growth forecast at 7.6%

Expects inflation at around 5%

Cut in small savings rate, MCLR introduction to improve monetary policy transmission

7th Pay Commission award to put upward pressure of up to 1.5% on inflation

Proposes custodian banks; banks focusing on wholesale and long term financing

Gayatri Ramanathan