Credit policy highlights: 2016-17

- Repo and reverse repo rates unchanged at 6.25% and 6%, respectively
- Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) cut by 0.5% to 20%
- Growth forecast for 2017-18 lowered to 7.3% from 7.4%
- Inflation projected between 2 and 3.5% for H1, 3.5 and 4.5% H2 in the current fiscal
- GST roll out will not have a negative impact on inflation
- Policy stance remains neutral
- Farm loan waivers may lead to fiscal slippages and inflationary spillovers
- Unlike the earlier policies which were unanimous, this time five MPC members voted in favour of status quo on monetary policy, with one (deputy governor Ravindra Dholakia) dissent.
- Policy repo rate remained unchanged at 6.25%
- Reverse repo hiked to 6%
- Narrowed policy rate corridor due to increased liquidity on account of demonetisation
- Gross Value Added growth pegged at 7.4% for current fiscal
- MSF, bank rate revised to 6.5%
- Retail inflation in first half seen at 4.5%, 5% in second half
- Policy repo rate kept unchanged at 6.25%
- Economic growth forecast for FY17 lowered to 6.9%
- 2017-18 growth pegged at 7.4%
- Growth is expected to recover sharply in 2017-18.
- Retail inflation in Q4 likely to be below 5%
- Inflation projected in the range of 4-4.5% in the first half of 2017-18 and 4.5-5% in the second half.
- RBI changes policy stance from accommodative to neutral
- Surplus liquidity to fall with progressive remonetisation; abundant liquidity with banks may persist in early 2017-18.
- Repo rate unchanged at 6.25%
- Reverse repo at 5.75%
- Cash reserve ratio (CRR) unchanged at 4% but said it will withdraw the temporary 100% hike in the CRR announced in November in the fortnight beginning 10 December
- Growth forecast cut to 7.1%, from 7.6% for 2016-17 fiscal.
- Inflation target at 5% for March 2017
- Demonetisation to lower the prices of perishables and reduce inflation by 10-15 basis points; demonetisation to result in short-run disruptions in cash-intensive sectors
- Repo rate cut by 0.25% to 6.25%, Reverse Repo at 5.75%
- Cash reserve ratio or CRR unchanged at 4%
- Growth forecast at 7.6% for the 2016-17 fiscal
- Normal monsoon to quicken growth momentum
- Inflation target remains 5% for March 2017
- 6-member Monetary Policy Committee’s first collective interest rate decision
- Key policy rate (repo) kept unchanged at 7.2 per cent
- Cash reserve ratio (CRR) unchanged at 4 per cent
- Economic recovery is still “work in progress”
- After strong rainfall in June, July has been below par, but overall monsoon is near normal
- Hardening of inflation except food and fuel termed “worrisome”
- Signs that consumption demand in urban areas picking up
- Repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent
- Reverse Repo at 6%
- Cash reserve ratio or CRR unchanged at 4%
- Monetary policy to remain accommodative
- Growth forecast at 7.6% for the 2016-17 fiscal
- Inflation target kept unchanged at 5% for January 2017 with upward bias
- Repo rate cut by 0.25% to 6.50%
- Reverse repo hiked by 0.25% to 6%
- Cash reserve ratio or CRR unchanged at 4%
- Minimum daily cash maintenance by banks with RBI cut by 5%
- MSF rate cut by 0.75% to lower banks’ borrowing cost
- Policy to remain accommodative going forward
- 2016-17 growth forecast at 7.6%
- Expects inflation at around 5%
- Cut in small savings rate, MCLR introduction to improve monetary policy transmission
- 7th Pay Commission award to put upward pressure of up to 1.5% on inflation
- Proposes custodian banks; banks focusing on wholesale and long term financing