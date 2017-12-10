Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah's missing grandfather found dead

Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah's septuagenarian grandfather -- reported missing for two days -- was found dead here on Sunday.

Ahmedabad police found the body near Dadhichi bridge on the Sabarati riverfront.

Santok Singh, aged 75, was missing after he travelled to Ahmedabad from to meet his cricketer grandson. The family said it was his last wish to meet Jasprit and bless him before he breathed his last.

A local TV channel said had alleged that Jasprit was not home when he went to meet him and that the cricketer's mother didn't let him meet him later on. He was missing ever since.