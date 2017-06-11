Cristiano Ronaldo 'father to twins with surrogate mother'

Ronaldo had his first son Cristiano Junior in June 2010 - reportedly with a surrogate mother

star has become a father to twins with a surrogate mother, Portuguese media reported.



Reports said the babies -- a girl and boy named Eva and Mateo -- were born on Thursday to a woman living on the US West Coast.



The captain of Portugal's victorious Euro 2016 team had his first son in June 2010 -- also reportedly with a surrogate mother, although he has never confirmed it.



British tabloid The Sun had reported in March that the quadruple Ballon d'Or winner was expecting twins.



The 32-year-old striker is currently dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez.



The reports come after a twin-heavy week in the celebrity world, after George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal welcomed newborns Ella and Alexander.

AFP/PTI