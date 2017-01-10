Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Real Madrid
superstar Cristiano Ronaldo
won the FIFA
Best Male Player Award over his great rival Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann for a stellar 2015-16 season, at a glittering ceremony here.
Ronaldo also won the Ballon d'Or, given by France Football
magazine, in December, with both honours recognition for success in the Champions League with Real and Euro 2016 with Portugal.
"I will never forget 2016," Ronaldo said, as quoted by the BBC on Monday.
He thanked his team-mates, family and his whole staff. Leicester City coach Claudio Ranieri won FIFA
Best Men's Coach award. Argentine legend Diego Maradona handed the award to Ranieri.
"I'm crazy now," said the Leicester coach, as quoted by the BBC.
"Thank you so much for voting me. I'm 65 now, I start now as a manger!"
Ex-Germany coach Silvia Neid won the FIFA
Best Women's Coach award.
Mohd Faiz Subri, forward of club Penang in the 2016 Malaysia Super League won the Fifa
Puskas Award for the best goal.
Carli Lloyd, of Houston Dash and the US, a World Cup winner and the two-time Olympic winner, was honoured with the Fifa
Best Female Player Award.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU