Cross-border terrorism a growing priority for India-US: Sushma Swaraj

The growing convergence between India and United States is the high priority being attached by both sides to counter terrorism, said External Affairs Minister on Monday.

Addressing the India-US forum programme, Swaraj said, "Both the countries have been direct victim of this In India we have been facing cross border for many years now. This is now recognised as larger, regional and even global challenge."

The External Affairs Minister further asserted that a clear and unambiguous message given jointly by Prime Minister and President Donald Trump needs to be pursued with resolve by international community.

"The rising instability in due to is a cause of mutual concern for both India and the US. We deeply appreciate the sacrifices of US to preserve peace, democracy in On the other India has made its own contribution and we remain committed to continue supporting the government of Afghanistan," Swaraj said.

Sushma further apprised that India has emerged as one of largest recipients of Foreign Direct investments, reaching figure of 60 billion US dollars last year.

"Major credit agencies have rated India as one of the most competitive economy. It has become fastest growing economy with healthy fundamentals that will ensure sustained high growth rate for the next decade," Swaraj said.

The ongoing transformation in India and US goes beyond economic reforms to include our broader social agenda; the emphasis is on clean India which is about changing the mind set.

The introduction of direct cash benefit transfer scheme aims at cutting out intermediaries and rooting out corruption. Use of mobile phone as a socio economic tool is other examples.

"PM Modi said, India and US were partners not only realising their potentials but also in facing present and future challenges and President Trump had "never been stronger" after holding his first talks with PM Modi. The relationship between India and the United States has never been stronger, never been better," adding that, the future of partnership has never looked brighter," she added.

Earlier, in the joint statement, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump calls on Pakistan to ensure its territory isn't used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot and other cross-border terrorist attacks perpetrated by Pakistan-based groups.