Cross-LoC raids tactical rather than strategic success, says a new book

Pakistan is unlikely to abandon its strategy of supporting some jihadis while fighting others

Pakistan is unlikely to abandon its strategy of supporting some jihadis while fighting others

The cross- raids were the tactical rather than a strategic success since the old rules stood, says a new book.



"Defeat Is an Orphan: How Lost the Great South Asian War" by Myra tracks the defining episodes in the relationship between and from 1998, from bitter conflict in the mountains to military confrontation in the plains, from the hijacking of a plane to the attacks.



has come a long way from the lonely humiliation of the Kathmandu to Kandahar hijacking in 1999 to the public announcement of cross- raids into Pakistan-held territory in 2016, says MacDonald, a journalist and author specialising in South Asian politics and security.



"The cross- raids were a tactical rather than strategic success, since the old rules stood. was unlikely to abandon its strategy of supporting some jihadis while fighting others - the ideology of confrontation with had become too deeply embedded to be uprooted. Nor had escaped the requirements of 'strategic restraint'.



"Beyond skirmishes on the LoC, more significant Indian military action still faced the risk of escalation into a nuclear exchange. Inside the Kashmir Valley, still needed to find the political means of addressing Kashmiri resentment. In the event of further attacks from Pakistan, moreover, India's options for further unpredictable retaliation remained limited," the author says.



"If it had international support for its cross- raids, it was precisely because Indian responses to attacks by jihadis from had been so carefully controlled since 1998, thanks to Prime Minister Modi's predecessors," the book, published by Penguin Random House, says.



"It could not continue seeking ever more forceful retaliation without putting that at risk. Nor could it rely on international impatience with - it was too useful a country for China and too worrying for the United States to abandon."



According to Macdonald, Pakistan's defeat in the Great South Asian War contained a warning for too.



" had been brought low by hubris, a chauvinist nationalism and an unhealthy obsession with its neighbour. As it emerged as the far stronger power, needed to be wary of succumbing to similar sentiments, lest it neglect the need to tend to the domestic stability and restraint that had served it so well," she says.



But in the short-run, says, had added a new twist to the old rules.



"It had announced its cross- raids without international objection and acted quickly to reassure both and the outside world that it intended no further escalation. It had added this new twist using the very weapons that Pakistan, with its nuclear weapons and jihadis lacked - India's diplomatic and economic strength."



That was able to do so was a product of multiple factors, many outside its control, the author says.



" had failed to adjust to the more fertile environment for jihadis that emerged at the end of the Cold War and then to the international opposition to Islamist militants that coalesced after the September 11 attacks. After 2001, it had made the mistake of trying to take on and the US simultaneously," she writes.

Press Trust of India