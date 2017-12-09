CRPF jawan kills 4 colleagues in Chhattisgarh's red zone

Scuffle among security personnel battling with red army in Chhattisgarh’s restive district took an alarming twist on Saturday evening when a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan opened fire at colleagues and gunned down four personnel.

The victims include two sub inspectors (SIs). One jawan has been critically injured and has been airlifted to capital for better medical care.

The incident took place at around 5 pm in the camp of 168th battalion of CRPF deployed in the Basaguda area that is infested with the Naxalite movement. The jawans belonged to the ‘G’ company and were taking on red army.

Unconfirmed reports reaching from Bijapur, about 400 kms from here, said that constable Santh Kumar had heated exchanges with his colleagues on an issue that resulted in the incident. “The jawan opened fire with his INSAS rifle that killed four personnel on the spot and injured another,” Bastar Deputy Inspector General of Police P Sunderraj said.

The victims have been identified as SI Vikey Sharma, SI Megh Singh, Assistant SI Rajveer Singh and constable Sankara Rao. ASI Gajanand sustained injuries.



Santh kumar has been apprehended and is being interrogated to ascertain the exact cause that led to the incident.