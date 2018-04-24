Companies spent Rs 16.51 billion towards CSR works in Odisha

Companies having operations in have spent Rs 16.51 billion towards corporate (CSR) in the last four years (2014-18).



The state has taken a lead among other states in the country creating a council to institutionalize the activities undertaken by the corporates. The council is headed by Chief Secretary with representatives from the government and industry.



Education and Skill Development, Rural Development and Health Care categories have received the maximum allocations under



These three categories have seen a spending of Rs 13.46 billion accounting for 82 per cent of the expenditure.



Education and skill development has seen the highest allocation of Rs 6.05 billion followed by rural development ( Rs 4.34 billion) and health care (Rs 3.07 billion). Companies have also spent Rs 3.05 billion in other categories like environment, swachh bharat and armed forces.



Entities fulfilling the criterions are mandated by Companies Act of 2013 to spend at least two per cent of their average net profit for the immediate preceding three financial years on activities.



government has developed a portal in the name and style of GO CARE which acts as a one-stop shop for all related activities in the state. It guides the corporates about the human developmental indices and priority gap areas for various sectors.



As per a recent meeting, there are more than 1000 welfare projects identified and recommended by the council where the corporates were asked to spend their funds. The companies were also directed for more equitable distribution of projects across the state that would aid in reducing the disparity among the districts.



government has divided the districts into two categories for the purpose of recommending projects. Eleven districts of 30 district including the KBK districts are kept the first category while the balance is put under the second category.