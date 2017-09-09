Curfew in Jaipur: 1 killed, 10 injured in clashes after cop assaults woman

One person was killed when police opened fire on a mob after it went on a rampage, setting ablaze a power house and several vehicles, following an alleged assault of a woman by a constable in area of the city, the police said on Saturday.

Curfew was imposed in four police station areas of the city to bring the situation under control, a senior police official said, adding that internet services were also suspended and schools in the curfew-laden areas have been closed.

Violence erupted after a policeman allegedly thrashed a woman while dispersing a crowd that had gathered on the street.

Other eyewitnesses, however, said the violence occurred after a policeman tried to stop a man on a motorbike during routine checking. Police claimed that the man tried to escape and was hit by a cop.

"A petty dispute between a police constable and a motorcycle-borne couple late last night led to clashes between the locals and the police, following which the curfew was imposed around 1 am in area, where the violence broke out," Police Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal said.





1 policeman lost his life, 10 injured in a clash with locals after a policeman allegedly hit a woman in Jaipur's Curfew imposed pic.twitter.com/4kRvOO29RF — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2017 The situation turned violent after hundreds of people gathered at a police station in the area in protest and started throwing stones at the cops.

The police were forced to use tear gas to disperse the mob that went on rampage setting on fire a power house, a few vehicles including an ambulance. They attacked journalists too, police said.

"Curfew has been imposed till further orders in Manak Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Galta Gate and police station areas of the city following violence in which a police station was attacked and vehicles burnt," police said.

Soon afterward, hundreds of people gathered at the police station and started to create a ruckus. Police tried to pacify them but failed and started to pelt stones.

Police resorted to lathi-charge as violent mob burnt vehicles.

The Delhi-Agra route through has also been diverted.

Security forces, including Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) and home guard jawans, have been deployed in the violence-hit areas, the commissioner said.